We cannot take any team lightly, Kumar

Ba Football President Raynal Kumar says their past victories in the Courts IDC do not matter as much as the team’s current form.

Ba is the most successful team in the Inter District Champion winning 24 finals.

The Men In Black last lifted the trophy five years ago when they beat Nadi 2-nil in the final.

However since then, they have only managed to make the final in 2017, losing to Lautoka.

Kumar says past wins have no bearing on their performance in the 2020 IDC.

“Every team will come prepared no matter their form in the league for IDC we know each and every team will come prepared and we can’t take any team lightly.”

The IDC will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva from the 6th to the 11th of next month.