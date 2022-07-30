Six year injury rest fails to deter Kumar’s goal

Digicel Kulas striker, Vanisha Kumar.

To be back on the field after being sidelined for six years due to a knee injury is an amazing feeling says Digicel Kulas striker, Vanisha Kumar.

The 25-year-old last represented Fiji at the 2015 Pacific Games.

However, she suffered an injury and was told to rest, but this did not deter her goals from getting back on the field.

Article continues after advertisement

Unclear of what the future held for her, Kumar did not stop believing that one day she will play for Fiji again.

“It wasn’t until I actually came to Fiji that I’ve made a big progress with the team, they’ve been really supportive and we have good physios available on hand so it was a good experience, very challenging but because of the support and the great staff I was able to come back from my injury”

Kumar who plays for two Scots Lions in Sydney, Australia says being part of the Kulas is priceless.

“You know being that young and playing for a national team, it’s a great opportunity to grow as a footballer and as a person as well and its one of the fondest memories I have growing up so it’s really really exciting for me”

The Kulas host PNG today at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and you can watch the match live on FBC 2.