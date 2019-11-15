Roneel Kumar steps down as Ba coach

The Ba football side will have a new coach next season.

The is after Roneel Kumar stepped down as head coach of the Men in Black.

The Ba Football Association posted about the news on their official Facebook page last night saying Kumar has decided to take a break from coaching to focus on his new career path after recently joining the Fiji Police Force.

Ba had a disappointing 2020 season failing to land any title. The side made the semi-finals of the BOG and IDC tournaments and missed out on the League title by 4 points.

Kumar lost 15 key players to international and local transfers and suspensions from the team which won the League last year.

However, Ba football says Kumar did a great job in setting up a team for the future where 12 players made their debut this year, 9 of whom were teenagers.