Rewa FC aim to continue momentum

Rewa Football Coach Marika Rodu

The Rewa Football side, after successfully grabbing the Digicel Premier League title wants to continue its momentum into the Courts Inter-District championship.

The side is hoping to end the 2022 season on a high and the only way is to ensure all areas are covered.

Coach Marika Rodu says they can add another trophy to their shelf, if they play their cards right.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can’t afford to keep repeating ourselves in terms of the mistakes that we do and because its hurts us in terms of the final result”

Being included in the Pool of Death, Rewa will have the first fight against Battle of the Giants champion Labasa.

Rodu says the match against Labasa will be an all-important one as it will determine who they do in the rest of the game.

“Our first game against Labasa will be tough, it’s a stepping stone towards the second game which is even tougher than the first game and we cannot let our chances be determined by the last game cause after two games, tired bodies, and concentration level will drop and it will be difficult to motivate the boys”

Rewa is in Pool B in the Super Premier Division with Labasa, Lautoka and Ba.

The Courts IDC kicks off on Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.