Nalaubu training with new club

Sairusi Nalaubu training with his new club [Source: FK Pardubice]

Digicel Bula Boys and Lautoka football striker Sairusi Nalaubu is settling in well with new club FK Pardubice.

Nalaubu is training with the team as it prepares for a match on Sunday in the Czech First League.

He is currently on trial with the Czech first division side, hoping to secure a professional contract.

The Macuata man left the country on the 13th of this month and will be spending the next three months in Czech Republic.

FK Pardubice currently sit in 13th position on the league after a win.