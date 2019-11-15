Lal content with player’s performance

Labasa Football Head Coach Ronil Lal breathed a sigh of relief after the Babasiga Lions defeated Rewa 2-1 in the Vodafone Premier League clash yesterday.

The win was much needed for Labasa as they look to improve their standings on the points table.

Content with the players’ performance, Lal says the seniors stepped up and everyone played according to the game plan.

“They were putting numbers on the middle and winning the second ball, loose balls and that was the main message. We did that well and we kept on winning and the experience of Taniela Waqa upfront was a major factor today, he held the ball and he distributed really well for the team.”

Meanwhile, Rewa Coach Marika Rodu says the win was a good motivation for Labasa.

“I reminded the players earlier this week that for Labasa to restore their position or some fame back in this competition or overall calendar for Fiji FA, I think beating us was a good motivation for them. They came out firing from the first whistle, we anticipated that and it was a good game.”

Labasa is currently at sixth place with 13 points after 11 rounds while Rewa maintains their lead with 23 points.

There will be no VPL matches this week as the teams prepare for the upcoming Courts Inter-District Championship scheduled to be held from the 6th to the 11th of next month.