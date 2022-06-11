Muslim IDC quarterfinals confirmed

The quarterfinals for the Fiji Muslim Sports Digicel IDC tournament which is currently underway at Prince Charles Park in Nadi have been confirmed.

In the first quarterfinal at 6:30pm, Varavu meets Navua followed by Maigania and Makoi at 7:45pm.

Suva takes on Lautoka at 9pm with the last quarterfinal scheduled for 10:15pm between Drasa and Sabeto.

Article continues after advertisement

Varavu with the services of young national rep Nabil Begg is one of the favorites to take out the IDC title.

You can catch the live commentaries of both semifinals and final on Mirchi FM tomorrow.

The first semifinal starts at 9:30am, the second semi at 10:45am, and the final at 4pm.

Looking at some results today, Navua hammered Rarawai 3-nil, Nadi drew nil-all with Nasinu, Maigania beat Labasa 3-1, Lautoka edged Nadroga 3-2 while Makoi beat Cuvu 3-1.