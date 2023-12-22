West Indies beat England by four wickets for 3-2 T20 series win

[Source: Reuters]

Shai Hope hit a winning six as West Indies bounced back from defeat earlier in the week to beat England by four wickets in Trinidad on and take a 3-2 victory in the T20 international series.

The hosts went into the last over chasing nine runs to win but Jason Holder secured three off Chris Woakes’ first delivery and Hope then smashed the rest off the next ball at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Sam Curran had given England a chance in the previous over, giving away only two runs and taking a wicket.

“It was closer than we thought at the end today, yes. We kept losing key wickets but we always knew Shai Hope was going to be the important man on this pitch,” said West Indies captain Rovman Powell.

The victory with four balls to spare completed a hat-trick of T20 series wins for West Indies in 2023 after beating South Africa away and India at home.

Hope was the match top scorer with 43 off 43 balls.

England were all out for 132 with three deliveries to spare after a late collapse to some stunning bowling and fielding by the home side.

Opener Phil Salt, who smashed 119 off 57 balls at the same ground on Tuesday to square the series, was bowled by man-of-the-match Gudakesh Motie (3-24) for a top score of 38 immediately after hitting a six as the visitors slumped to 60-3.