Usyk expects Joshua rematch in February or March

New heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk expects a rematch with Anthony Joshua in “February or March.

This has been confirmed by his promoter Alexander Krassyuk to the BBC.

The Ukrainian stunned Britain’s Joshua on Sunday, winning by unanimous decision to take the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight belts.

Usyk is also interested in a title unification bout with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Krassyuk said the rematch was written in the contract and when they told Usyk about it, he wasn’t upset and the new champion said he would beat up Joshua twice.

After the fight on Sunday Joshua told reporters that he is “110% likely” to activate the rematch clause.

[Source:BBC Sport]