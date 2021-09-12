Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra|Health Ministry records 65 new cases|Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands|243 public health infringement notices issued|Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|FEMAT to remain on standby|54 new COVID infections recorded|Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|COVID case recorded at the border|Partially vaccinated Church Ministers not to attend engagements|Village sends positive patients to remote farms|More than 14,000 children received their COVID jabs|Fiji on the verge of achieving 70 percent target|
Full Coverage

Boxing

Usyk expects Joshua rematch in February or March

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 29, 2021 5:10 am
Oleksandr Usyk (centre) stunned Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.[Source:BBC Sport]

New heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk expects a rematch with Anthony Joshua in “February or March.

This has been confirmed by his promoter Alexander Krassyuk to the BBC.

The Ukrainian stunned Britain’s Joshua on Sunday, winning by unanimous decision to take the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight belts.

Article continues after advertisement

Usyk is also interested in a title unification bout with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Krassyuk said the rematch was written in the contract and when they told Usyk about it, he wasn’t upset and the new champion said he would beat up Joshua twice.

After the fight on Sunday Joshua told reporters that he is “110% likely” to activate the rematch clause.

[Source:BBC Sport]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.