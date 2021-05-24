Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao retires

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 42.

Pacquiao announced the news on his verified Facebook page today and officially delivered it at a press conference.

This brought to an end a legendary 26-year pro career that began in 1995 when he was 16-years-old and turned pro at 106 pounds.

The Filipino icon who is the only boxer to win world titles in eight divisions says, he is hanging his gloves to focus on his political career.

‘Pacman’ announced his run for Presidency in 2022 last week.

Pacquiao completes his career with a loss to Yordenis Ugas in August.

[Source: Reuters]