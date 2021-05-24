Home

Boxing

Lomachenko beats Commey by unanimous decision

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 12, 2021 6:20 pm
[Source: TR Boxing]

Vasiliy Lomachenko regained lightweight supremacy defeating Richard Commey.

Speed, movement, power, footwork, defense and rapid-fire combinations. used them all in administering a boxing clinic to Richard Commey on Saturday night.

Lomachenko turned in a masterpiece in a lopsided thrashing of fellow former titlist Commey in the main event of the Top Rank Boxing card at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Article continues after advertisement

Lomachenko, who dropped Commey in the seventh round and nearly stopped him, won by scores of 119-108 twice and 117-110.

Former pound-for-pound king Lomachenko showed off his tremendous movement by landing shots and quickly dancing away from Commey’s attacks.

 

