Surge in data use slowing internet speeds, says Vodafone

[Photo: FILE]

Internet speeds in the country may be slowing down as data consumption continues to rise sharply.

Vodafone Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad, told FBC News that increasing data usage is the main reason customers are experiencing slower internet speeds at times.

Prasad says December recorded the highest data usage ever for the company. However, early indications show that last month’s usage is expected to surpass even those figures once final statistics are released.

Article continues after advertisement

“The demand for data is increasing rapidly across multiple areas, with households having two or more devices. We are seeing an increase in data usage and we are also upgrading our network, even with 5G introduced we are also upgrading our 4G network to ensure customers enjoy the services.”

He says Fijians are consuming more data than ever before, driven by increased streaming, social media use and online activity.

Vodafone says it continues to monitor network performance as demand grows, with data consumption trends showing no signs of slowing down.

The company is expected to review capacity and network enhancements as usage continues to surge.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.