Substance abuse linked to violence-related offenses: Ali

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center reports a surge in domestic and sexual violence, often connected to substance abuse and alcohol.

This comes to over 6,000 complaints this year, which include cases of domestic violence, sexual violence, and child rape.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says the statistics are quite alarming, with nearly 60% of cases involving domestic violence.

“The drug use is also playing a part now, and not the cause, but the use of it and it’s becoming a contributing factor. In addition to alcohol, Kava, and so on.”

Ali also expresses concern about the increasing trend of marital rapes and severe sexual assaults by partners on women.