People’s Alliance encourages Fijians to vote

The People’s Alliance Party will strive to ensure that they are worthy of their supporter’s trust and votes.

Newly-appointed PA Leader Manoa Kamikamica while addressing party supporters in Nadi last night said he would do his best to ensure that the party wins this year’s General Election.

“Because ultimately for Fiji the party they choose not only has to speak good words and sound nice but more importantly it needs to have a team that will execute and delivers on what we want which is a change for our country.”

Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the party needs the support of its followers come polling day.

“And in order to win the next general election, we need your support- we need your votes to get into parliament so that we can make the change we say we would- the changes you want, the changes the country needs, we want to make Fiji a happy nation once more.”

The Peoples’ Alliance has completed the first round of vetting for its candidates.