Let's take it to court: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Filimoni Vosarogo

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he sticks with his decision to reassign Filimoni Vosarogo as Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

Speaking to FBC News in Canberra, Rabuka says he respects the view of the Fiji Law Society but he will stick with his decision.

The Prime Minister admits receiving the letter from the Society and says the letter indicates the steps the Society will take if nothing is done.

Article continues after advertisement

“Which says that if I do not rescind the appointment they will be forced to take it to court and for me that will be a better option because there are two sides to the argument.”

Rabuka says the best way to resolve the matter is to take it to court.

According to the Fiji Law Society, Vosarogo as a legal practitioner, pleaded guilty in a number of disciplinary proceedings before the Independent Legal Services Commission.

Vosarogo was reassigned as AG and Minister for Justice last week as part of a cabinet reshuffle, and former AG Siromi Turaga has been reassigned to the ministerial portfolio of Lands and Mineral Resources.