Lau women overjoyed to visit Radio Fiji One

16 women from Doi in Ono-i-Lau marked a special milestone in their lives recently by visiting the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Radio Fiji One studio.

Doi Women’s Association Chair Nanise Vosa says not only is this the first time for them to see a radio studio, but for many, it’s the first time to set foot on Viti Levu.

Radio Fiji One is the most famous station in the Lau Group and Vosa says it’s a privilege to visit the studio and see how it operates.

“We are so fortunate to be here today. We travelled for five days to reach Suva. Being here today is an honor. We always listen to Radio Fiji One’s programmes because this is the only station we can listen to in the Lau Group.”

Vosa says they were brought to the main island for 3 weeks of vocational training to upgrade their skills and knowledge to help empower them with business skills to earn an income back in the village.

The association is encouraging all women to work hard and empower others to be better and help their families with day-to-day life.