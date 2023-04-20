Kamikamica applauds 14 FEE graduates

Fourteen Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises graduated from the Fiji Enterprise Engine program in Suva last night.

Chief Guest and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica congratulated the entrepreneurs for their commitment to the program over the past six months.

“I commend FEE in providing a platform for business trainers and mentors in nurturing aspiring entrepreneurs to succeed and grow in the future.”

Kamikamica says the line ministry is looking to further support FEE through financial partnership in this financial year with plans to run a cohort in the Western Division as well.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says since the FEE program was established in 2019, MSMEs that went through the FEE program have earned a combined additional revenue of $1.8m.

Batiweti says over the past six months, the 14 MSMEs graduates have undergone a comprehensive training program that has equipped them with the knowledge and skills that are necessary to succeed in today’s highly competitive business environment.

The FEE program is a collaborative initiative between FCEF, iTaukei Trust Fund Board and the Ministry of External Trade, Cooperatives, SMEs and Communications.