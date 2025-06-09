India and Fiji enhance security cooperation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced enhanced mutual cooperation in the defense and security sectors between India and Fiji.

Modi states that the two nations are adding a new dimension to their relationship and have agreed to strengthen collaboration, supported by a new action plan.

Modi says an action plan has been prepared for this cooperation in the defence and security sector and India will provide training and equipment support to strengthen Fiji’s maritime security.

“We are ready to share our experience in the areas of cyber security and data protection. We are unanimous that terrorism is a huge challenge for the entire humanity. We express our gratitude to Prime Minister Rabuka and the Government of Fiji for their cooperation and support in our fight against terrorism.”

Modi says they see Fiji as a key hub for cooperation among Pacific Island countries.

Modi also applauded Fiji’s framing of the Pacific region as an ‘Ocean of Peace,’ reflecting enduring unity, non-alignment, and regional security.

“The Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Oceans of Peace’ is a very positive thought. We welcome Fiji to join India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. India and Fiji may be oceans apart, but our aspirations sail in the same boat.”

Fiji and India also signed four MoUs in the sectors of Health and Medical Services, Migration and Mobility, Capacity Building, and Big Impact Projects.

Modi says Rabuka’s visit marks the beginning of a new chapter in India-Fiji relations.

