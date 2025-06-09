Friendly North festival drives change

The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North is more than just a weeklong celebration of music, culture, and diversity, as it has become a lifeline for the Northern Division, funding critical projects that tackle real challenges faced by communities.

Festival President Karunesh Kushal says this year’s major project will be the establishment of a prosthetic limb center, a first for Vanua Levu.

This follows the success of past initiatives, including the Northern Dialysis Center, youth and talent development programs, and public amenities that continue to serve Labasa.

“We want to make something unique, and this would benefit the people of the North, and this is the main project from this year’s festival.”

Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima, while officiating at the event, urged the people of Vanua Levu to take pride in contributing to such efforts, as development and investment continue to expand in the division.

Meanwhile, under the theme “Our North, Our Future,” ten contestants from the Queens and Kings categories are vying for this year’s festival crown.

The Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North will conclude next Saturday at Subrail Park, Labasa.

