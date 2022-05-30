Foreign national on drug charges bailed

A foreign national charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs has been released on bail by the Nadi Magistrates Court.

Australian citizen Sam Amine was arrested by Fiji Police, in partnership with the Australian Federal Police, the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and Fijian Immigration Department.

It is alleged that illicit substances which tested positive for Anabolics were found on his property during a search in February 2019.

Police say this drug is categorized as Other Illicit Drugs.

The accused flew out of the country shortly after the search and returned to the country last week, where he was arrested upon arrival.

Amine has been released on $3,000 bail with two sureties while a stop departure has been issued against him.

The accused has been ordered not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and to report to Nadi Police Station every Wednesday and Friday.

The matter has been adjourned to June 15th.