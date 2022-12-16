MOG happy so far

The Multinational Observers Group (MOG) says they have not found any significant irregularities during voting in the Fijian General Election.

In releasing its preliminary report, the Co-Chairs of the group, which includes Rebekha Sharkie, Dharmendra Sharma, and HE Ambassador Muhsin Syihab, say they have had full access.

Sharkie says they have been basing observations based on evidence and Fijians were able to exercise their rights to vote freely.

She says the Fijian Elections Office informed them of the Wednesday night glitch and the observers have noted that this was rectified, and significant procedures were put in place.

Sharkie adds after adding quality checks, it has seen results coming in slower than anticipated.

MOG says they found that the FEO has ensured that it built on the lessons from 2014 and 2018 to improve its administration and operational effectiveness.

Sharkie says the group was noted that significant efforts to expand voter awareness to support voters in exercising their right to vote.

The MOG found the functions and operations of the FEO to be technically proficient and assesses that it was well-prepared to deliver a transparent and credible electoral process in a professional manner.

It has taken note of the concerns raised by many Non-Government Organizations regarding increased restrictions on some previously available formats of election-related activities and discourse ahead of the election.

The MOG says that its observes noted that that persons with disabilities were actively assisted to vote during Pre-Polling and on Election Day

The final report will be released in the first quarter of next year.

MOG Interim Statement

