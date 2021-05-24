Teach from student’s perspective: Kumar

Minister of Education, Premila Kumar has told teachers to be mindful of the perspective of students as more than 22,000 Year 12 and 13 pupils returned to school this morning.

Kumar says that this will ensure that weaknesses are addressed and errors in examination minimized.

Having visited some schools in the Central Division, Kumar says these students will undergo nine weeks of revision during which they are expected to complete their syllabus.

“Ask the students which subjects or area they want you to spend more time on, and I think that will just help you to understand what students need instead of taking from our perspective that this is what I would like to teach.”

The Minister says she is pleased with the preparations that schools have put together to ensure that students remain safe.