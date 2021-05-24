School commended for implementing safe measures

The Education Minister has reiterated that students returning to school does not mean everything is normal.

COVID-19 poses a lower risk to children however secondary transmission from young school-aged children can and does occur in both household and school settings.

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says the decontamination of classrooms can become a regular occurrence.

[Minister for Education, Premila Kumar]

“I do expect that we will find COVID-19 cases in a school environment. It is nothing unusual we have seen around the world.”

Kumar has commended Ratu Navula College for executing COVID-19 measures after two students recorded high temperatures.

The school has been cleared after thorough decontamination.