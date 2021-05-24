Ministry acknowledges UNICEF’s support

The Ministry of Education will work closely with UNICEF to build its child protection capacity and improve the education sector analysis and planning.

Minister Premila Kumar says they will also assist in the Early Childhood Education curriculum and policy development.

Kumar says they have begun work on the ECE sub-sector to build a stronger foundation for primary education.

“With the help of UNICEF, we are developing the new curriculum, policies, guidelines, and standards for the ECE Centre. We do understand that ECE centers have sprung up in Fiji”.

There are more than 860 ECE centers around Fiji.

The Ministry has acknowledged the support received from UNICEF in terms of programs and initiatives to better the teaching and learning environment.