Diwali Dhoom begins on a high note

Participants at the Diwali Dhoom rangoli making.

Fijians have gathered in numbers at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva to enjoy the Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom.

Mirchi FM’s Program Director, Ashneel Singh says the excitement level is building up as the event is being hosted after a lapse of two years.

Singh says the dandiya competition will also be held which will see the winner walking away with $1000 cash.

He adds the event began this afternoon with various competitions which included posters, thali and rangoli making.

“Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom is happening here at FMF Gymnasium in Suva. We have a good turn out and for the first time, Diwali Dhoom is happening after Diwali. It is a big celebration for all Fijians.”

Singh says the multicultural event features traditional dancers, local singers, and famous radio personalities.

The event started at 3 pm and will conclude at 10 pm and is being held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva. The tickets are being sold at the venue.