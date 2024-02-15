Second individual charged for misusing education assistance funds

A 35-year-old man has been charged by the Fiji Police MPaisa Task Force for allegedly obtaining money meant for back-to-school education assistance.

He is the second person to be charged with unlawfully obtaining money meant for a member of the public through the MPaisa platform.

It is alleged he committed the offense between the 6th and the 30th of last month.

He has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.