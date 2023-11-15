Continued reduced water production at Tamavua Water Treatment Plant

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

The Water Authority says further deterioration of raw water quality is significantly hindering their system recovery efforts and is affecting water production and reservoir levels at Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.

It says the filters at the treatment plant are now requiring multiple backwashing in order to efficiently filter water.

WAF says certain areas are facing low pressure to no water supply.

Article continues after advertisement

Areas facing low pressure to now include all feeding from Tamavua Reservoir, Namadi Heights, Princes Road, Upper Samabula, Bureta Street, Rewa Street, Ratu Sukuna, Nailuva, Delainavesi, elevated areas in Lami, Panaromic, Waiqanake, and Togalevu, greater Walu Bay, Korovou Prison, Nauluvatu, Saint Giles Hospital, Rokobili, Narain Jetty, Government Shipping , Wrong Turn, Sakoca, Upper Khalsa, Tacirua Heights, Nagatugatu Residents next to the Reservoir, Tamavua, Koro, Upper Ragg, Deovji Street, Tacirua Bus, Amputch Street, as well as customers along Princes Road, Seventh Day Church Dokanaisuva to Tacirua Fijian School, Vunuleba Settlement, Naisogo, Colo-i-Suva Crest Chicken, Princes Road, Marshall Road, Taqairua, Vunikawai, Uluibeka, Colanaivau, Valesasa, Naitaqiri Nillgrey.