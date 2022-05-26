Assistance rendered to St Giles hospital

The Australian High Commission has recently donated items to the Saint Giles hospital to help accommodate patients and health workers.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says the ministry is hoping that the assistance given will encompass a more direct approach to build mental health work in Fiji.

“Post COVID as part of our build back stronger and better. We have found that every time we want to build up, we have to put in this governance framework standard and infection control practice.”

Australian High Commission counsellor Sophie Tenbe says the donation and the renovation works conducted at the hospital is part of the Australian government’s partnership with the Health Ministry.

“And improving the patient and care experience which what this is largely part of.”

The items included TV sets, sofa’s, water boiler, electric fans and other hospital equipment.

The cost of the donated items and facility upgrade is around $65,000.