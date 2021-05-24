Table tennis rep Yee loses first match

Team Fiji’s first athlete to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Sally Yee lost to her opponent from Guyana in her opening match.

The table tennis rep went down in the best of five sets.

Yee lost four of the five sets but managed to win one.

[Source: FASANOC]

The two time Olympian lost 5-11,3-11,6-11 and 8-11, however, took out the second set 11-4.

Meanwhile, the men’s sevens competition starts on Monday with Fiji taking on hosts Japan at 12pm in the first pool match followed by Canada at 8pm.



[Source: FASANOC]

Fiji’s last pool match will be on Tuesday at 12:30pm against 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalists, Great Britain.



[Source: FASANOC]