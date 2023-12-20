Early Christmas for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama is thrilled with the news that the team will be participating in the Jersey Flegg competition, considering it an early Christmas present for the club.

The confirmation was received via email from the NSWRL overnight.

Naiqama says the team has been working hard for the past five weeks, and their confidence in the competition was already high before they got the green light.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know we have been working towards that and there was a lot of positivity around our application and as you said it’s great news for our club – we have been working really hard.”

He adds while the club is certainly excited about the confirmation of their participation in the competition, the focus now shifts to leveraging this excitement as motivation for the players to conclude their off-season training on a high note.

The semi-professional rugby league club will take a break for Christmas this week and reconvene after a six-week hiatus.

The Silktails will make their debut appearance in the Jersey Flegg Cup on March 9th against the Wests Tigers.