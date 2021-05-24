Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Great Sea Reef report launched

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
April 22, 2022 5:20 am
The Great Sea Reef Launch at GPH.

An 80 per cent of fish consumed by the greater Suva urban population is currently sourced from the Great Sea Reef.

According to the Status and trends of coral reefs and associated coastal habitats in Fiji’s Great Sea Reef (GSR) report that was launched yesterday by Permanent Secretary for Fisheries, Pene Baleinabuli.

The report outlines the status of the southern hemisphere’s third longest continuous reef system, the status and trends of coral reefs and associated coastal habitats in Fiji’s Great Sea Reef.

Article continues after advertisement

Balenaibuli says the system is significant to Fiji not only for its biodiversity but also due to its contribution to coastal community food security.

“We that live in Suva might never actually see or visit the Great Sea Reef however this dependence on it for food emphasizes its importance of the great sea reef. At the global level, scientists have also highlighted the significance of the Great Sea Reef in the context of Climate Change.”

He adds that research has shown that some reefs are less vulnerable to climate change impacts than others.

Balenaibuli says almost 70 percent of climate-resilient coral reefs are found in just seven countries, one of them being Fiji, located on the northern section of the great sea reef.

The PS reiterated that, linked to ocean currents that transport coral larvae and fish, scientists suggest that these refuges of resilience could act as source reefs from which the world’s corals can regenerate in the future.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.