Great Sea Reef report launched

An 80 per cent of fish consumed by the greater Suva urban population is currently sourced from the Great Sea Reef.

According to the Status and trends of coral reefs and associated coastal habitats in Fiji’s Great Sea Reef (GSR) report that was launched yesterday by Permanent Secretary for Fisheries, Pene Baleinabuli.

The report outlines the status of the southern hemisphere’s third longest continuous reef system, the status and trends of coral reefs and associated coastal habitats in Fiji’s Great Sea Reef.

Balenaibuli says the system is significant to Fiji not only for its biodiversity but also due to its contribution to coastal community food security.

“We that live in Suva might never actually see or visit the Great Sea Reef however this dependence on it for food emphasizes its importance of the great sea reef. At the global level, scientists have also highlighted the significance of the Great Sea Reef in the context of Climate Change.”

He adds that research has shown that some reefs are less vulnerable to climate change impacts than others.

Balenaibuli says almost 70 percent of climate-resilient coral reefs are found in just seven countries, one of them being Fiji, located on the northern section of the great sea reef.

The PS reiterated that, linked to ocean currents that transport coral larvae and fish, scientists suggest that these refuges of resilience could act as source reefs from which the world’s corals can regenerate in the future.