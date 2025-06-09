World

Trump sends national guard to quell LA protests

Reuters

June 9, 2025 6:06 am

Source: Reuters

California National Guard arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday, deployed by President Donald Trump after two days of protests by hundreds of demonstrators against immigration raids carried out as part of Trump’s hardline policy.

About a dozen National Guard members were seen in video footage on Sunday morning lining up at a federal building in downtown Los Angeles, where detainees from immigration raids on Friday were taken, sparking protests that continued on Saturday.

The complex is near Los Angeles City Hall, where another protest against the immigration raids is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. U.S. Northern Command confirmed National Guard troops had started deploying and that some were already on the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

“These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform early on Sunday.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused Trump of deploying the National Guard because he wants “a spectacle.”

Footage showed at least a half dozen military-style vehicles and riot shields on Sunday at the federal building where the Department of Homeland Security said about “1,000 rioters” had protested on Friday. Reuters could not verify the DHS account.

On Saturday law enforcement faced off against a few hundred protesters in Paramount in southeast Los Angeles and then later on Saturday with about 100 people in downtown Los Angeles, according to Reuters witnesses. Federal law enforcement was seen firing gas canisters in Paramount and downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to try and disperse protesters.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested 27 people on Saturday for failure to disperse from the downtown protest, police spokesperson Norma Eisenman said. She said she could not comment on whether LAPD used less lethal force. Less lethal force refers to crowd control tactics such as pepper balls.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people on Saturday on suspicion of assaulting an officer. Sheriff’s deputies did use “less lethal force” in Paramount, spokesperson Deputy Brenda Serna said, but she could not specify which exact tactics were used.

‘ZERO TOLERANCE’

The protests pit Democratic-run Los Angeles, where census data suggests a significant part of the population is Hispanic and foreign-born, against Trump’s Republican White House, which has made an immigration crackdown a hallmark of his second term.

Trump in a presidential memorandum on Saturday said he was deploying at least 2,000 National Guard personnel following what he described as “numerous incidents of violence and disorder” in response to the enforcement of federal immigration law, as well as “credible threats of continued violence.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also warned that the Pentagon was prepared to mobilize active-duty troops “if violence continues” in Los Angeles, saying the Marines at nearby Camp Pendleton were “on high alert.”

“There is plenty of room for peaceful protest, but ZERO tolerance for attacking federal agents who are doing their job. The National Guard, and Marines if need be, stand with ICE,” Hegseth said in a social media post on Sunday, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Democratic Congresswoman Nanette Barragan, whose California district includes Paramount, on Sunday criticized the president’s decision to deploy National Guard troops, arguing that local law enforcement has adequate resources to respond.

“We don’t need the help. This is him escalating it, causing tensions to rise. It’s only going to make things worse in a situation where people are already angry over immigration enforcement,” Barragan told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the National Guard would provide safety around buildings, to people engaged in peaceful protest and to law enforcement.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Los Angeles on Friday arrested at least 44 people on alleged immigration violations.

Trump has pledged to deport record numbers of people in the country illegally and lock down the U.S.-Mexico border, setting a goal for ICE to arrest at least 3,000 migrants per day.

But the sweeping immigration crackdown has also included people legally residing in the country, some with permanent residence, and has led to legal challenges.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

3FIR finishes long-range march retracing WWII route

Korobebe villagers raise key concerns

Cooperative members gain hands-on experience

Prasad focused on taking Fiji forward

Drone to boost emergency response

Traditional knowledge crucial for disaster resilience: Ditoka

Support for emergency responders is vital

Unnecessary for any of us to make comments: Prasad

NFA pushes boundary expansion to cover growing urban areas

Absenteeism a growing concern, says Education Minister

NFA embraces inclusive leadership

Jury hears Diddy audio threats in sex trafficking trial

Trump sends national guard to quell LA protests

France finish third in Nations League

England clinch T20 Series in thriller

Italians win French Open doubles

Labasa wins Fiji FACT

Rewa legends claim U40s title

Major boost for Tailevu Rugby

Granollers, Zeballos clinch first French Open doubles title

Tens of thousands march in Romania demanding LGBTQ equality

Australia's Hazlewood does not want to miss WTC final again

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman's finances split

Meghan shares video of Lilibet's Disneyland celebration

Trump-inspired Cantonese opera in Hong Kong aims to bring love and peace

Trump deploys National Guard as Los Angeles protests against immigration agents continue

Labasa to miss Wasasala magic

Fiji Rugby eyes northern expansion

Nadi veterans to face Rewa legends in final

Patti LuPone’s drama is dividing the Broadway community

Kenya's Chebet nears 5000m world record at Rome Diamond League

Chang pushes for flexible and modular learning

‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer highlights Elphaba and Glinda’s bond

Former Reform UK chair returns to party two days after quitting

Billy Joel documentary reveals he attempted suicide twice

Six killed by Israeli gunfire near Gaza aid site

UK and India discuss 'counter-terrorism' cooperation

Trump says relationship with Musk is over

Ocean damage unspeakably awful, Attenborough tells prince

Milei meets Pope Leo

Health inspector flags persistent non-compliance in eateries

NFA seeks higher inspection fees

We cannot afford missed opportunities: Singh

Council warns of increasing scam tactics

Super Rugby semifinals confirmed

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for fiery stunt

House project to unlock economic opportunities

Tuisovivi aims for baby pearls selection

Four killed, at least 60 wounded: Russia attacks Kharkiv

Gauff beats Sabalenka to win French Open title

Moana Pasifika release 15 players from franchise

Rewa to face Labasa in Fiji Fact Final

Lalabalavu hat-trick seals title for Fiji Under-20

Thailand and Cambodia reinforcing troops on disputed border

Unwelcome at Kennedy Center, LGBTQ+ orchestra defiantly plays in Maryland

Political expert warns against rushed electoral reforms

China’s earth weapon changes trade war battlefield

Labasa dethrones defending champions

Swift response contains fire at vacant Suva building

Canada finishes Strong in Final round with victory over Tonga

Pamela Anderson feels more 'fearless' than ever

Pacific frameworks key to managing climate displacement

Fiji Beach Volleyball eyes podium finish at Pacific Mini Games

Thousands join environmental campaign

Russia faces struggle to replace bombers

Gauff and Sabalenka face off in French Open final

Cowboy Beyoncé dazzles nearly sold-out stadium

William to address Monaco forum in aid of world's oceans

Man mistakenly deported to El Salvador brought back to face charges

Police search for man accused of killing his 3 daughters

Diddy's ex-girlfriend testifies about pressure to participate in 'hotel nights'

Waqa to start for Blues despite injury

Child drowns in Nadi resort pool

Sabeto river safe again, but treated water still off-limits

Norwegian doctor jailed for raping patients

Binnu Singh Jnr to face Runqi Zhou

Cunningham hails grit and leadership in commanding win

Beckham scores a winner with the royal circle

Ministry supports MSAF’s firm stance

Nasinu rolls out support for informal settlements

Is Djokovic saying goodbye to the French Open?

Six killed, 80 wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine

Elisabeth Moss wrote a heartfelt letter to Taylor Swift

Overcrowding forces halt to Gaza aid distribution, Eid holiday marked by violence

X plays up blue checkmark disclaimer to stave off possible EU fine, source says

Miley Cyrus' parents thought she'd end up at Hooters

Fail to meet the deadline, don't go: Wong

Wet weather disrupts Fiji FACT semifinal prep

Trump ices out Musk in tax-cut bill feud: 'Not even thinking of him'

Alcaraz returns to French Open final after ailing Musetti retires

Guliyev to be stripped of 2012 Olympic medal after CAS dismisses ban appeal

Fire destroys old birthing unit

Unsafe food puts children at greatest risk: Health Minister

No mining license issued says Vosarogo

Fear drives listing reluctance

Brazil authorities rule out suspected bird flu case at commercial farm

Crusaders march into semifinals

Ministry rejects mandatory HIV screening

No new taxes, says Prasad

Fijiana open Oceania Championship with dominant Win

Fiji braces for more heavy rain

Bu Kini was not just a rugby fan but a household name too:PM

Athletics Fiji plans better for future international meets

Cameras to catch litter bugs

Presidents Cup moved to Pacific Harbour

Online safety flags surge in child exploitation content

FICAC to speed up prosecutions with expert hire

US travel ban will not hinder Los Angeles Olympics

Chief Justice denies GCC again on Constitution hearing

Spain beat France 5-4 in thriller to reach Nations League final

Court awaits final drug pleas

Vosarogo assures no mining until law is updated

Gaza doctors give their own blood to patients

Accountants urged to partner in nation building

Food safety crisis tied to license gaps

Trust gap hurts cyber reporting

Katonibau pushes for Fiji reps inclusion in Work Care Bill 2025

Fiji U20 on the brink of Oceania title

Labasa to make lineup changes for semifinal

Call to invest in health workers

Navy honours Natuva with top promotion

Western clubs for Dragon Pacific Gala Day

Three Maori MPs suspended over 'intimidating' haka

Namosi reject mining license extension

Halle Berry takes on commenters about Mother’s Day post

Report reveals huge gaps in disability inclusion

Foundation sparks nationwide eco movement

Trump reinstates US travel ban: 12 countries

Leah Remini talks about friendship with Jennifer Lopez

Naselai landowners speak out

Davis back for Fiji Kulas

Fiji, France forge new security ties

Russia targets teachers who cooperated with the British Council

FCCC, UNDP join forces for gender-inclusive reform

Israeli military strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

Trump: 'I'm very disappointed in Elon'

Surge in TB cases linked to HIV

26 Fiji FA elite academy players to begin camp in Ba

Lautoka favored, but Labasa's legacy runs deep

Fiji targets economic expansion

Policy implementation, a focus for Ministry in upcoming Budget

Ministry prioritizes Cyber security infrastructure

Ministry focuses on equity and inclusion

SCGF CEO recognizes media at Ratu Sukuna Day event

Australia boosts protections for PALM workers

UniFiji joins global push to end plastic pollution

Australian-first bare-knuckle fighting event denied for Perth

Eight injured on Ryanair flight hit by 'severe turbulence'

Rayasi, Sadrugu, Rabitu and Wye makes national squad

Radrodro confirms Deans and Raluve competitions will proceed as scheduled

‘Back to the Future’ stars reunite in plea for return of long-lost prop

New India Assurance celebrates 75 years in Fiji

Canada prepares reprisals over US metals tariffs

iTaukei bear brunt of HIV crisis

Police investigate FICAC warehouse burglary

Bua farmers affected by kava crisis

Seruvakula's daughter to debut for Tonga

Better pay needed to keep officers: ACP Lutunauga

Nasinu Masters first team through to Veterans semifinals

FRU eyes long-term strategy for 7s programs

Mudaliar Inducted into Fiji FA Legends Club

Experts urge focus on children’s nutrition

Fiji, Australia and Samoa for tri-nation boxing

Training drive new emergency care plan

‘I love being queer’, says McGraw

Djokovic turns to drop shot magic in French Open

126 HIV-related deaths

Police probe COI findings

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire

COI report handed to FICAC, police for investigation

Putin will seek revenge for Ukraine drone attack

Patrick Schwarzenegger is glad that viewers’ loathing for Saxon on ‘White Lotus’ evolved into love

Vosarogo makes traditional apology to landowners

Suva improves on training discipline

Tailevu Naitasiri veterans make winning debut

Turaga only one qualified to act as AG: PM

Spike in drug cases in the Western Division

ANZ urges stronger partnerships to tackle cybercrime

FICAC pushes ethics and digital literacy for youth

Musk turns on Republicans

Vanuatu looks into revoking Andrew Tate's golden passport

Trump signs proclamation to restrict student visas at Harvard

Home marks 121 years of changing young lives

Tourism shows promising recovery

North Korea's Kim vows unconditional support for Russia

Teen TikTok star shot dead

New Disability Policy puts inclusion first

Rabuka meets security chiefs

Deported Venezuelans have right to challenge detention

Five debutantes for Fijiana

Prince Harry explored changing surname to Spencer

Deans and Raluve starts may be halted again

Soccer-Man City's third-placed has better achievement than title win

Trump cannot proceed with gutting US Education Department

Diddy dangled Cassie's friend off balcony

Trade tensions drive down global growth forecasts

Fiji joins global education network

Fiji-India relations strengthened

US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India