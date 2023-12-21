Turuva looks forward to visit family in Fiji

Sunia Turuva [Source: westernweekender]

Fiji Bati star and NRL Dally M Rookie of the Year Sunia Turuva says his family in Fiji will probably want to keep his Premiership ring.

Speaking to the Western Weekender, Turuva says he’ll return home to Fiji for Christmas, to spread a little Panther cheer to his adoring family.

Turuva is due to arrive just in time for Christmas on Monday.

The 21-year-old says he’s looking forward to seeing his loved ones and showing off his prized piece of jewelry from the Grand Final.

He says the whole village gathered together in one house to watch the NRL final so he’ll bring the ring along because he knows they’ll want to see it.

The Bati star hasn’t been to Fiji for a few years and says so it should be good to see his family again.

