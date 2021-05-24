Teachers credited for going the extra mile

Teachers have been acknowledged for their hard work in preparing study packages or conducting online classes during the pandemic.

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says credit goes to teachers who continue to have the drive and passion in ensuring that students are able to access their educational packages at their homes.

“It is your interest that will drive the child to study hard. If the teachers are passionate it will slowly rub on to our children.”

Kumar says it’s been a difficult two years for many families however, the teachers rose to the occasion and delivered.

The Minister also thanked the parents for playing a crucial role in making sure that students completed their assignments.