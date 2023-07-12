Prasad appointed as Vodafone Fiji Regional Chief Marketing Officer

The new Regional Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad. [Source: Supplied]

Rajnesh Prasad has been appointed as Regional Chief Marketing Officer of Vodafone Fiji, with immediate effect.

In a statement, Vodafone Fiji Chief Executive Pradeep Lal says Prasad has proven his ability as part of the executive leadership team, where he successfully led multiple sales and marketing initiatives, launched innovative campaigns, and drove significant business growth.

Lal says Prasad has been part of the core team responsible for the expansion of Pacific regional operations.

Article continues after advertisement

As part of his new role, Prasad will oversee all marketing strategies, brand development, and customer experience enhancement efforts for Vodafone Fiji and the Pacific entities.

Prasad expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating he is proud to work alongside a team of diverse talents and contribute to the company’s growth by delivering impactful business strategies and driving exceptional customer experiences in Fiji and the Pacific.

He adds that the new executive appointments reinforce Vodafone Fiji’s commitment to attracting and nurturing leaders and investing in the development of its team to deliver outstanding mobile communications and digital solutions and services to its valued customers.