Namosi winger Habosi another youngster in Skipper Cup

Today the tables have turned for many Nadroga reps who have gone out to represent other provincial teams.

One, in particular, is 20 year old Vinaya Habosi, who scored the winning try for Namosi against Nadroga in the Farebrother challenge over the weekend.

Now the Nasama, Nadroga youngster plans to continue his dream in rugby and represent Namosi throughout the Skipper Cup competition.

After making his debut two weeks match against Tailevu, the 20-year-old says he has set his sights on greater things.

“I plan to continue representing Namosi in the Skipper and Farebrother challenge. A platform to boost his talent of rugby.”

Habosi is a National Fire Authority officer based at the Valelevu station.

He is the younger brother of former Fiji Warriors and Nadroga winger Aporosa Tabulawaki.

Namosi will host Naitasiri Skipper/Farebrother Challenge at Thomson Park in Navua on Saturday at 3pm.

In other matches, Suva is set to take on Nadi at Prince Charles Park while Tailevu will play Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park and Lautoka will face Yasawa on Friday at Prince Charles Park at 5pm.

You can watch the Nadi/Suva match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary will air on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.