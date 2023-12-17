Waqanisaravi and Taukeisalili re-sign with Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Two of the Kaiviti Silktails best players have re-signed with the club.

Watisoni Waqanisaravi, and Iobe Taukeisalili have extended their stay with the Silktails.

Waqanisaravi was the Kaiviti Silktails 2022 ‘Rising Star’ award winner and Taukeisalili the Sydney Shield Player of the Year.

Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama says he’s happy the pair will return to the side.

Naiqama says Waqanisaravi known to them as ‘Big Sonny’ spent most of the year with the Sydney Roosters grand final Jersey Flegg squad last season and was rewarded with a test jersey, playing for the Fiji Bati in the Pacific Championships.

The former Bati skipper says Waqanisaravi will continue his player development training with the Roosters in Sydney and as a club they have high hopes he’ll be pushing for a New South Wales Cup spot next season.

Taukeisalili according to Naiqama will also continue his training with the Roosters in Sydney.