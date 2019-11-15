China's Olympic champion swimmer banned for eight years

China’s triple Olympic swimming gold medalist Sun Yang has been found guilty of refusing to give a doping sample.

Yang has been banned for eight years in a ruling that excludes him from the Tokyo Olympics and effectively ends his career.

The judgment from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against swimming’s ruling body (FINA) and Yang who had already served a three-month doping ban in 2014.

The 28 year old who is idolized in China, is accused of refusing to provide blood and urine samples when drug testers visited his home in China in September 2018.

[Source:Channel News Asia]