Wilder’s trainer confident

Former heavyweight boxing contender Malik Scott who is now Deontay Wilder’s new trainer believes they’re cooking something special for Tyson Fury.

Wilder knocked out Scott in round one during their fight in 2013.

The retired former heavyweight contender is now training the ex-WBC champion as they attempt to get his belt back from the ‘Gypsy King’ on Sunday.

Scott also sparred with Fury several years ago and he says the British world champion can fight.

He adds Wilder is better prepared this time around.

“So far the adjustments that he made I’m beyond proud of him, everything he’s doing is nothing new I’ve been seeing him do all these things over the last 10 years I just been seeing it spurt so now what we’re doing, we’re doing it on a more consistent basis every single day”.

The much-anticipated heavyweight championship fight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be the third between the two.

It follows a controversial draw in December 2018 that saw Fury rise from a pair of knockdowns, and the dramatic February 2020 rematch, where Fury flipped the script and knocked out Wilder in the seventh round.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.