Boxing

FBC Sports to air live coverage of Fury and Wilder fight

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 4, 2021 12:33 pm
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder [Source: BBC]

Boxing fans can watch the Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fight this Sunday LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The much-anticipated heavyweight championship fight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be the third between the two.

Fury who stands at 6’9” while Wilder is 6’7” will conclude one of boxing’s most storied heavyweight trilogies.

Article continues after advertisement

It follows a controversial draw in December 2018 that saw Fury rise from a pair of knockdowns, and the dramatic February 2020 rematch, where Fury flipped the script and knocked out Wilder in the seventh round.

Before the main event, three other heavyweight bouts will be aired.

First will be a battle of Efe “The One and Only” Ajagba versus Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez followed by a hotly anticipated rematch between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Adam “Babyface” Kownacki, before rising American superstar Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson takes on fellow unbeaten Vladimir Tereshkin.

Coverage of the event begins at 1pm LIVE on the FBC Sports Channel.

