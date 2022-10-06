FijiFirst announces 20 provisional candidates

FijiFirst has introduced its first batch of 20 proposed candidates for the 2022 General Election.

The lineup includes former Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Viliame Naupoto, former Land Transport Authority CEO Naisa Tuinaceva, former journalist Aliki Bia and former PS for foreign affairs and High Commissioner Iowane Naivalarua.

The other proposed candidates are lawyer Ratu Josefa Niudamu, Sugar Cane Growers councilor from Vanua Levu Mohammed Rafiq, Social Worker Zarina Begum Reece, former teachers Elaine Veena Chandra, and Vereniki Sauturaga, former Assistant Roko Tui of Lau and Namosi, Watisoni Raikadroka, former senior lecturer Hem Chand, dentist Penioni Ravunawa, former General Manager Operations of Fiji Pine Asesela Cokanacagi, former senior officer of the Social Welfare Department, Iferemi Sowata, former Police Sergeant Penijamini Vukivou, former Police officer, Jacob Abraham, former Assistant Principal and Secretary of the Sanatan Dharm Rewa Branch Shalen Kumar, President of the Fiji Disabled Persons Association and former teacher, Peniasi Rawaidranu and Executive Director of Smart Farms, Rinesh Sharma and commercial farmer Meleti Raimuria.

Article continues after advertisement

We will have more details soon.