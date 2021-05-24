Keep children at home if unwell

The Minister for Education is reminding parents not to send their children to school if they are unwell.

Minister, Premila Kumar made the comments as Years 12 and 13 students will be back in their classes today, following an extended six and a half months break.

Kumar says the health of students will remain paramount.

She says in the event a child gets sick while in school immediate action will be taken.

“Every sick child will be treated as if they have COVID so its the requirement that the teachers will wear the PPE and take the child into the isolation room where there is a bed for the child to rest and then the calls will be made to the parents or guardians and the nearest health center.”

Kumar also says postings of teachers have now been completed.

She will be visiting some schools in the Central division today to see that COVID safe protocols are followed.

The Minister also confirms students whose parents cannot afford to purchase uniforms can come in mufti including shoes while parents work towards buying uniforms for their children.