Afghanistan's female TV presenters must cover their faces, say Taliban

Female presenters, faces uncovered, have become common on screen in recent years. [Source: BBC News]

The Taliban have ordered female Afghan TV presenters and other women on screen to cover their faces while on air.

Media outlets were told of the decree on Wednesday.

The ruling comes two weeks after all women were ordered to wear a face veil in public, or risk punishment.

Article continues after advertisement

Restrictions are being tightened on women – they are banned from travelling without a male guardian and secondary schools are shut for girls.

One female Afghan journalist working for a local TV station in Kabul, who did not want to be named, said she’d been shocked to hear the latest news.

The new decree will take effect from tomorrow.