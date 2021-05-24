Tabakaucoro, Vakasama and Rova confirmed for Oympics

National Sprint King Banuve Tabakucoro will finally live his Olympic dream.

The ‘Bau Bullet’ is in the Team Fiji list for the Olympics confirmed by FASANOC.

He is currently training in Australia preparing for the Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Tabakaucoro will race against the best in the world as he takes up the universality spot for athletics.

Meanwhile, Fiji Swimming has submitted the names of Cheyenne Rova and Taichi Vakasama.

Rova and Vakasama are going to the Olympics through the universality spot.

Table Tennis will also be represented at the Games with Sally Yee confirmed for Tokyo.



Sally Yee

Team Fiji will be represented by 53 athletes and officials when the Games begin on 23 July 2021.