Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Government to assist aspiring farmers|Labasa Mill faces cane supply issues|Taxi drivers arrested for breaches|Food ration distribution continues in the West|Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks|Two hospitals close for disinfection|Vunisei Village on high alert|Youth members invest in commercial agriculture|World Health Organization warns of new COVID variant|COVID-19 cases remain above 200|Average daily test positivity at a critical level|CFL follows Health Ministry’s advice|Juveniles among arrests for breaching curfew orders|Supermarkets face COVID-19 scare|Raiwaqa Health Centre opened following decontamination|The Fiji Times HQ shuts down for decontamination|All staff at Tanoa Hotel Group vaccinated|Additional 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Fiji|Public transport advised to adhere to protocols|China ready to provide support Fiji in fight against COVID-19|COVID affects the Pacific’s efforts in achieving the SDG Goals|COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the Central Division|Test positivity rate remains above WHO threshold|Municipal Councils receive PPE to enforce COVID safe measures|Fijian workers urged to get vaccinated|
Full Coverage

Sports

Tabakaucoro, Vakasama and Rova confirmed for Oympics

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 4:31 pm
Cheyenne Rova, Banuve Tabakucoro and Taichi Vakasama

National Sprint King Banuve Tabakucoro will finally live his Olympic dream.

The ‘Bau Bullet’ is in the Team Fiji list for the Olympics confirmed by FASANOC.

He is currently training in Australia preparing for the Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Tabakaucoro will race against the best in the world as he takes up the universality spot for athletics.

Meanwhile, Fiji Swimming has submitted the names of Cheyenne Rova and Taichi Vakasama.

Rova and Vakasama are going to the Olympics through the universality spot.

Table Tennis will also be represented at the Games with Sally Yee confirmed for Tokyo.


Sally Yee

Team Fiji will be represented by 53 athletes and officials when the Games begin on 23 July 2021.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.