Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Wales names squad for Malaga

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 3:22 pm
[Source: Wales Rugby/Twitter]

Wales has named its squad for the next two rounds of the HSBC Sevens World Series for the Spanish legs in Malaga and Seville.

The squad will be spearheaded by Luke Treharne, Morgan Williams and Tom Williams but Aberavon flanker Lloyd Evans, Pontypool flyer Lloyd Lewis and Dragons winger Owen Jenkins also offer plenty of experience, having played on the World Series previously.

Among the 13-man squad named for the third and fourth legs of the series, Morgan MacRae, Tom Brown, Arthur Lennon, Ewan Rosser, Frankie Souto and Cole Swannack will all get their first taste of action on the international stage.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Richie Pugh says preparing for the series has been a really positive experience and I’m happy to have got the selection done.

Pugh says it’s brilliant to see a Wales side back on the World Series and to get the three feathers back on the series is great for the programme.

Pugh has been encouraged by the preparation put in by the extended squad which meant selection for Wales’ return to the World Series wasn’t a straightforward exercise.

Wales Sevens squad for Spain

1 Lloyd Evans (Aberavon)
2 Callum Carson (Ospreys)
3 Frankie Souto (Dragons)
4 Morgan MacRae (Scarlets)
5 Tom Brown (Wales 7s)
6 Luke Treharne (Wales 7s)
7 Arthur Lennon (Speranza 7s)
8 Tom Williams (Wales 7s)
9 Morgan Williams (Wales 7s)
10 Owen Jenkins (Dragons)
11 Lloyd Lewis (Wales 7s / Pontypool)
12 Ewan Rosser (Dragons)
13 Cole Swannack (Speranza 7s)}

[Source: Wales Rugby Union]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.