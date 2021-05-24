Wales names squad for Malaga

Wales has named its squad for the next two rounds of the HSBC Sevens World Series for the Spanish legs in Malaga and Seville.

The squad will be spearheaded by Luke Treharne, Morgan Williams and Tom Williams but Aberavon flanker Lloyd Evans, Pontypool flyer Lloyd Lewis and Dragons winger Owen Jenkins also offer plenty of experience, having played on the World Series previously.

Among the 13-man squad named for the third and fourth legs of the series, Morgan MacRae, Tom Brown, Arthur Lennon, Ewan Rosser, Frankie Souto and Cole Swannack will all get their first taste of action on the international stage.

Coach Richie Pugh says preparing for the series has been a really positive experience and I’m happy to have got the selection done.

Pugh says it’s brilliant to see a Wales side back on the World Series and to get the three feathers back on the series is great for the programme.

Pugh has been encouraged by the preparation put in by the extended squad which meant selection for Wales’ return to the World Series wasn’t a straightforward exercise.

Wales Sevens squad for Spain

1 Lloyd Evans (Aberavon)

2 Callum Carson (Ospreys)

3 Frankie Souto (Dragons)

4 Morgan MacRae (Scarlets)

5 Tom Brown (Wales 7s)

6 Luke Treharne (Wales 7s)

7 Arthur Lennon (Speranza 7s)

8 Tom Williams (Wales 7s)

9 Morgan Williams (Wales 7s)

10 Owen Jenkins (Dragons)

11 Lloyd Lewis (Wales 7s / Pontypool)

12 Ewan Rosser (Dragons)

13 Cole Swannack (Speranza 7s)}

[Source: Wales Rugby Union]