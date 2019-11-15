Sally Yee eyes second Olympic appearance

Olympian Sally Yee has high hopes of representing Fiji once again for table tennis in next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 19-year-old was to compete for the Oceania Singles and Mixed Qualifying round two days ago in Brisbane Australia, but it has been postponed till next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yee says the deferment of the qualifying round and the Olympic Games gives athletes ample time to sharpen up on fitness and skills.

The 2016 Olympian says her 17-year-old sister Grace Yee is keeping her on her toes as they’re both vying to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next year in July.

Sally Yee is also the top female table tennis player in the country and is studying in Gakuin High School in Japan.