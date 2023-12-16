NRL match in Fiji to boost tourist numbers

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

The historical NRL pre-season match between the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights in Fiji next year is part of a tactical move by Tourism Fiji to capitalize on the shoulder periods and boost visitor arrivals.

The initiative also aims to enhance Fiji’s visibility as a diverse destination offering a myriad of experiences.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, says there’s no better time to leverage major events.

Gavoka adds they’ve done it in the past and will continue to do so and the aim is to position Fiji as a destination of choice for such events and to ensure the benefits are far reaching with long lasting impact beyond tourism numbers.

Melbourne Storm chief executive Justin Rodski says they already have a lot of Fijian talent within our game, and this serves as an incredible opportunity to not only grow the sport but help develop the next wave of talent.

Rodski hopes the initiative will give more young men and women the chance to play NRL or NRLW.

In preparation for the match, the Melbourne Storm will spend the week in Fiji, actively engaging with the local community, schools, and rugby league clubs to inspire aspiring NRL players.

Special events include visits to local schools and rugby clubs, along with a unique initiative where 160 members of the Storm Executive Club will join the team in Fiji for their annual business networking.

Melbourne Storm will meet the Newcastle Knights in the first-ever NRL-sanctioned rugby league match at Churchill Park in Lautoka on February 24.