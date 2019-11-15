Avinesh Suwamy has applied for release from Ba

Veteran Ba player Avinesh Waran Suwamy who has never played for any district in his entire football career has applied for his transfer.
Suwamy has applied for his release from Ba to join the Nadi side.
Another movement in this transfer window is of Tomasi Uculoa who will be making a move to Nasinu from Suva.
The transfer window closes this Friday.
