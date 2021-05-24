Commitment key for ‘Bossman’

Vinaya “The Bossman” Habosi is no doubt the breakout player for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua this season.

The youngster has been making headlines and will start his eighth successive game tomorrow.

At just 22-years-old, Habosi has beaten most defenders in seven rounds, in the top four of most clean breaks and top two for carry meters.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nadroga native shared the secret to his successful playing style attributing it to commitment.

He says it has been a struggle but it comes down to how bad you want it.

“Starting of the training of the week, you just have to train hard and go play on Saturday, and if you’re not training hard during the week. You should train well during the week and you will get more tries and result you want”

Habosi says the support from players like Frank Lomani on and off the field has been a major boost for him.

The Drua will play the Brumbies at 9.45pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Before that the Fijiana Drua takes on Brumbies at 7pm.