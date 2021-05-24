Home

Boxing

Wilder is an atomic bomb says Fury

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 5, 2021 12:09 pm
World Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has described Deontay Wilder as an atomic bomb and the most dangerous heavyweight out there.

Fury has spoken highly of his opponent days before their trilogy fight.

The 33-year-old says most people are writing Wilder off, drawing thoughts from the results of the February 2020 bout.

However, the British man says there is danger every time he enters the ring with the American which means he needs to be on his toes.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Coverage of the event begins at 1pm.

[Source: BBC Sport]

